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R Madhavan slams wellness brand for misusing his identity, sends legal notice over fake ad claim, You cannot...

R Madhavan slams wellness brand for misusing his identity, sends legal notice over fake ad claim, ‘You cannot…’

R Madhavan recently addressed an alleged misuse of his identity linked to a wellness promotion, with the matter escalating after claims surfaced online featuring the actor without official approval.

R Madhavn sues wellness brand (PC: Twitter)

R Madhavan has strongly reacted after discovering that his old interview clip and image were allegedly being used without permission by a wellness and functional health company to promote weight loss programmes. The actor publicly called out the brand on social media after noticing that the promotional reel gave the impression that he was officially endorsing the company and its services. His reaction quickly grabbed attention online as many users supported the actor for speaking openly about the misuse of celebrity identity in advertisements and promotional campaigns.

What did R Madhavan say about the alleged misuse?

The actor shared a screenshot from the promotional reel on social media and expressed disappointment over the incident. According to Madhavan, the company had used a portion of his older interview without taking permission and presented it in a way that looked like a paid endorsement. Reacting strongly to the issue he wrote, “What a shame. How do these people and organizations think they can get away with this? You cannot take a clip of somebody’s interview and make it part of your endorsement. Legal notice sent. Please BEWARE of these kinds of professionals and organizations.”

Which services were being promoted?

Reports suggest that the wellness company had allegedly used the actor’s video to market its weight loss related programmes including biomarker testing personalized health plans and transformation guidance. The clip used in the advertisement was reportedly taken from an older interview where Madhavan had spoken about his personal approach to fitness and healthy living.

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The actor has often spoken publicly about maintaining discipline in daily life rather than following extreme diet trends. He earlier revealed that he achieved a major fitness transformation in just 21 days through intermittent fasting mindful eating and consistent habits without depending on shortcuts or unhealthy methods.

Also read: Amid Dhurandhar 2 buzz, R Madhavan’s salt and pepper look takes over social media, fans call him, ‘Maddy from RHTDM’

Why are fans supporting Madhavan?

Many social media users praised Madhavan for taking legal action and warning the public about unauthorized advertisements. Some fans wrote “Celebrities should speak up against fake promotions like this” while another user commented “People trust actors blindly so this kind of misuse is dangerous.” Several users also appreciated the actor for being transparent about the situation instead of staying silent.

What is happening on Madhavan’s work front?

Apart from this controversy Madhavan has been receiving appreciation for his recent screen performances. The actor was recently seen in Aditya Dhar‘s mega blockbuster franchise Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge where he played Intelligence Bureau chief Ajay Sanyal in the spy thriller. He is also part of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming spy universe project Alpha starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari which remains one of the most awaited films in development.

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