R Madhavan Turns Cheerleader For Son Vedaant With Special Post On Commonwealth Youth Games 2023

R Madhavan's son Vedaant recently flew to Port of Spain to participate in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. The proud dad penned a special post for his son on Instagram.

R Madhavan turns cheerleader for son Vedaant. (Photos credits: Instagram)

The saying, ‘Like father, like son’ is a perfect fit for the remarkable father and son duo R Madhavan and Vedaant. The son of the celebrated actor is a young swimming prodigy and has won several accolades for the country. Vedaant recently flew to Port of Spain to participate in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. More than 10,000 athletes and para-athletes from 38 countries will take part in the grand sports event. Proud dad R Madhavan dropped a special post on social media to share his excitement on Vedaant being the Indian contingent’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

Proud Dad R Madhavan

The 3 Idiots actor shared a video of his son carrying the Indian flag as he marches with his team in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023. Vedaant looked extremely sharp in the blue blazer. The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star captioned the post, “Goooo INDIAAAA. — ALL THE VERY VERY BEST #youthcommonwealthgames2023@swimmingfederation.in@ansadxb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Netizens Give A Shout-Out To R Madhavan

Reacting to the post, actress Shilpa Shetty penned in the comment section, “Awwwwww…Can see Vedaant holding the flag…such a proud moment.” Several fans sent best wishes to Vedaant. One user wrote, “All the best to Vedaant.” Another shared, “Make us proud!!! Woooo he’s gonna make all of us proud again.” A comment read, “It is the proudest moment when you watch your son carrying the Indian flag representing his country… I am watching it with teary eyes as I am also a mother of a son.”

Vedaant On Father R Madhavan

Vedaant mentioned during an interview that both his parents are extremely supportive of his swimming career. Despite being away due to overwhelming work commitments, R Madhavan makes it a point to watch all of Vedaant’s events. Up till now, the star kid had bagged medals for the country at the Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships. He also represented Team Maharashtra at the Khelo India 2023 tournament, clinching five gold and two silver medals. Vedaant also won a gold medal at the Danish Open in the 800m men’s freestyle swimming event.

R Madhavan In Test

On the other hand, R Madhavan will next grace the silver screens with S Sashikanth’s directorial Test. He will be seen sharing screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and Siddharth in the film.

