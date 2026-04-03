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R Madhavan watches Dhurandhar 2 with audience in full theatre, fans unique caption wins internet

R Madhavan watches ‘Dhurandhar 2’ with audience in full theatre, fan’s unique caption wins internet

R. Madhavan, who plays IB Head in Dhurandhar 2, spotted Watching his own movie in housefull theatre. The fan who shared the pic, has shared an amazing caption that will your day. Check the post here.

Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has been performing strongly at the box office since its theatrical release. Several actors in the film have received significant praise. Apart from Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan has been one of the most appreciated performers, playing Intelligence Bureau Director Ajay Sanyal. Amid the film’s growing hype, R. Madhavan recently watched it in a packed theatre, and a video of the moment has surfaced on social media.

R. Madhavan watched Dhurandhar 2 with the audience

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi shared a video of the moment with a humorous caption. In the video, R. Madhavan can be seen watching Dhurandhar 2 with the audience. The caption reads, “ISI can make whatever plans they want to. Just let them know, Ajay Sanyal has his eyes on them all the time! Such a fun time catching. #DhurandharTheRevenge again with @actormaddy! Missed you, @rampal72…(sic)!”

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, and Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It traces Hamza’s rise in Lyari and explores Jaskirat’s backstory. Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun play pivotal roles in the film.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The film has earned Rs 1500 crore worldwide in 15 days. In India, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 937.32 crore. It has become the highest-grossing film at the domestic box office. Check day-wise India collection of the film as per sacnilk.com records:

Day 0 – Rs 43 crore

Day 1 – Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2 – Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3 – Rs 113 crore

Day 4 – Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5 – Rs 65 crore

Day 6 – Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7 – Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8 – Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9 – Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10 – Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11 – Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12 – Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13 – Rs 27.75 crore

Day 14 – Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15 – Rs 17.80 crore

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