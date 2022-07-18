Madhavan’s Son Breaks National Junior Swimming Record: Actor R Madhavan, who is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry is also a proud father of swimmer boy – Vedaant. His son is representing India with pride in the sports world. For the uninitiated, Vedaant is a competitive swimmer who earned a gold medal in swimming at the Danish Open in Copenhagen in 2022.Also Read - Did Hrithik Roshan Refuse to Shoot in UP? Vikram Vedha Makers Break Silence

Actor Madhavan is pleased that his son Vedaant broke the 1500 m freestyle national junior record in the junior national aquatics. He set a new meet record by beating the previous holder's time of 16 minutes. The caption of Madhavan's Twitter post alongside the video read, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken."

In the video shared by the actor, Vedaant is competing in a swimming competition with the commentator's commentary could be heard in the background. Vedaant is shown ramping up speed swiftly to accomplish a new accomplishment, stunning everyone.

R Madhav Turns Cheerleader For Son Vedaant:

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

Fans showered the actor with congratulatory messages. They congratulated the actor on his son’s achievement. Proof of the devoted father’s never-ending love and admiration for his son Vedaant can be seen on his Instagram account.

For the unversed, Vedaant told an entertainment portal that he wants to establish himself. The swimmer, who has won numerous medals in swimming tournaments both in India and abroad, doesn’t just want to be R Madhavan’s son.

