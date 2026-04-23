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Raaka makers cut Deepika Padukones role in the film? Team says Everything is...

Raaka makers cut Deepika Padukone’s role in the film? Team says ‘Everything is…’

Deepika Padukone in Raaka: The actress recently announced her second pregnancy. Meanwhile, reports claimed that her role in Allu Arjun’s film had been reduced. The makers have now revealed the truth.

Deepika Padukone (PC: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Raaka is one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Recently, his first look from the film was unveiled, further building excitement among fans. Deepika Padukone is also set to play a lead role in the film. However, reports have suggested that Padukone’s role in Raaka was reduced after she announced her second pregnancy. Speculation grew as her reduced screen time was linked to her pregnancy and preference for limited working hours. This led to rumours that her role might be trimmed or even replaced. The buzz intensified, especially after her recent exits from a few high-profile projects added to the confusion.

The makers of Raaka responded to these claims

Putting an end to the speculation, the makers of Raaka have officially clarified that Deepika Padukone continues to play a crucial and central role in the film. They termed all such rumours “baseless” and confirmed that the project is progressing exactly as planned, with no changes to her character or screen time, according to a report by The Times of India. The team stated, “Everything is going according to plan. Deepika Padukone has a very important role in Raaka, and shooting is continuing smoothly on set without any interruptions.” (Also Read: Deepika Padukone confirms pregnancy with cute post, set to welcome second baby with Ranveer Singh)

Directed by Atlee, the sci-fi action film also stars Allu Arjun. Built around a reincarnation theme, it follows a powerful character navigating forces tied to his past, set against a high-scale, visually driven narrative.

Raaka’s first look

The makers released the first look of Raaka on the 44th birthday of Allu Arjun. The poster of Allu in a striking new look with a bald head and claw-like features, sparked curiosity among fans. With the look, the caption read, “The wait is over. Gear up for #RAAKA.” This announcement ends months of speculation about the film previously known by its tentative title AA22 X26.” It marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, who plays a pivotal role in the film. Padukone had earlier worked with Atlee in the 2023 action-thriller Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

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The production on Raaka is already underway, with filming scheduled to conclude by the latter half of 2026. It is said that the story will have two different universes, promising Indian audiences a unique cinematic experience.

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