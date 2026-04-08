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Raaka poster out: Allu Arjun’s fierce-looking avatar as creature gives goosebumps in Atlee film AA22xA6

Allu Arjun surprises fans on his birthday with a dark, intense first look from ‘Raaka’, leaving everyone curious about the story.

Published date india.com Published: April 8, 2026 11:38 AM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Raaka poster out: Allu Arjun’s fierce-looking avatar as creature gives goosebumps in Atlee film AA22xA6

April 8 turned into more than just a birthday celebration for fans of Allu Arjun. It became a moment of surprise, curiosity, and a lot of excitement. Just when fans were busy wishing the star on his 44th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film dropped something unexpected — and it instantly took over social media. The film, which was being called “AA22xA6” for the longest time, finally got a title. But that’s not all. Along with the name ‘Raaka’, fans also got a first look at what has left everyone talking.

Raaka title reveal turns birthday into a big moment

The makers officially unveiled the title on April 8 with a simple yet powerful line, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka. Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits (sic).” That one sentence was enough to set the mood. The name ‘Raaka’ feels intense, a little mysterious, and full of power, just the kind of vibe fans were expecting from a film backed by Atlee.

Allu Arjun’s fierce avatar steals the spotlight

But what truly grabbed attention was the poster. Instead of a regular hero entry, the makers chose something completely different. The visual shows a wolf-like hand with sharp claws tearing through darkness. And while the face isn’t revealed, the hint is clear, Allu Arjun’s character may have a raw, almost creature-like side.

This fierce, beast-like presence has already given fans goosebumps. It’s not just about style anymore; it feels like the film is stepping into a darker, more intense space.

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About the Author

Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

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