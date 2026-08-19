Raaka: Will Smith in talks for a key antagonist role in Atlee’s sci-fi film?

Hollywood star Will Smith could be the latest international name to join Atlee’s upcoming sci-fi film Raaka. Here’s what we know so far about this new update.

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Will Smith (PC: Instagram)

Atlee’s Raaka has been making headlines for its scale, star cast and ambitious sci-fi world, and the latest update could make the film even bigger. Hollywood star Will Smith is reportedly in talks to join the Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone starrer. If the discussions work out, Smith could take on a key antagonist in the film, bringing another international name into Atlee’s much-awaited project. While the makers have not officially confirmed his casting yet, reports suggest that conversations have been going on for some time. Now, with the team reportedly working around the actor’s availability, there is fresh buzz around what could be one of the biggest Hollywood-Telugu collaborations.

Will Smith approached for Raaka antagonist role

According to a recent Mid-day report, Will Smith is being considered for an important antagonist role in Raaka. The Hollywood star has reportedly been in discussions with the makers since last year. A new report also claims that his costumes for the film have already been finalised, although his participation is yet to receive an official confirmation from the production team.

A source close to the production revealed to Mid-day, “Will Smith’s dates are being worked out. The overseas location will be locked depending on his availability. His costumes have been finalised and there is immense excitement in the crew for the next leg.”

The upcoming pan-Indian sci-fi action film Raaka, directed by Atlee is set to release in December 2027.

Hollywood star #WillSmith is reportedly set to join #AlluArjun and #Atlee’s #Raaka! The Oscar winner has reportedly been approached to play the antagonist in the ambitious sci-fi epic and may shoot his portions during an overseas schedule. According to a source close to the… pic.twitter.com/uQqfxypYdn — FilmiFever (@FilmiFever) August 19, 2026

Raaka: Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone lead Atlee’s sci-fi epic

Raaka brings together Atlee and Allu Arjun for the first time. The film also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role, while Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur are among the other names associated with the project.

The film is being planned on a massive scale and is reportedly designed as a sci-fi action fantasy. Recent reports suggest that the story will move between two different worlds and timelines. The project is also being planned as a two-part franchise.

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Allu Arjun’s first look has already hinted at the unusual world of the film. The actor was seen in a bald avatar, with a mysterious, wolf-like claw covering part of his face. The unusual look immediately sparked curiosity about his character and the world Atlee is creating.

What Will Smith’s reported casting could mean for Raaka?

If Will Smith officially joins Raaka, it would give the film another major international attraction. The actor has previously headlined global action and sci-fi projects, making him a natural fit for a large-scale film of this kind.

However, it is important to note that Will Smith’s casting has not been officially confirmed by the makers yet. For now, reports indicate that discussions are underway and that the team is working on his schedule.