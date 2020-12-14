Bollywood writers Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma on Monday got engaged in a private ceremony in the presence of family members. While Kanika is known for writing acclaimed films like Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya, Himanshu has penned movies like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu series and Zero. The duo, who began dating last year, made their relationship public in June. Also Read - Swara Bhasker's Heartfelt Interview on Breaking up With Himanshu Sharma: Itna Hi Tha Humara Journey

Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon released a statement stating: "After being in a relationship for a while now… We are happy to announce we are engaged and getting married soon. Looking forward to a happy and great life ahead". They made their relationship official in June 2020. The engagement was a private affair wherein the couple exchanged rings in the presence of their family. In the pictures, Kanika was seen wearing a yellow Anarkali suit, while Himanshu complemented her with his sky blue coloured kurta, cream-coloured Nehru jacket and white pyjama for their special day.

The couple is also set to tie the knot soon. Kanika has shared some pictures and wrote: "#Famjam and more .. with #himanshusharma ❤️…"

Have a look at the pictures:

In August last year, Kanika Dhillon ended her marriage with filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. Himanshu Sharma was also dating actor Swara Bhasker. The duo called it quite July last year.

On the work front, Himanshu Sharma is currently busy with his upcoming project, Atrangi Re, directed by his longtime collaborator Aanand L Rai.

Dhillon is looking forward to the release of Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba and is also penning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming directorial venture, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan.