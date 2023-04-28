Home

Rabia Khan Breaks Silence on Sooraj Pancholi’s Acquittal in The Jiah Khan Suicide Case

Jiah Khan's mother, Rabia Khan, who was the prime witness in the case and had accused Sooraj Pancholi of abetting her daughter's suicide, now speaks on the court's verdict in the case.

What Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan said after Sooraj Pancholi got acquitted by the court (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mumbai: A special court on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi in the 10-year-long Jiah Khan suicide case. The actor was the prime accused in the case after the Mumbai police arrested him following a letter that was recovered from Jiah’s place in 201. The letter, which was believed to be written by Jiah, accused Sooraj of assaulting her mentally and physically. The letter also alleged that The actor got Jiah to abort their child at her home.

After a special court on Friday acquitted Sooraj citing ‘lack of evidence’ in the case, Jiah’s mother spoke to the media. She maintained that the court has pronounced its judgment on the basis of the CBI investigation which wasn’t properly done in the first place. Rabia, who was the prime witness in the case, added that her daughter was murdered, something that she has been maintaining for years now. She told the media outside the court, “She was murdered. I have maintained that she was killed but the court has given its judgment on the basis of the abetment to suicide. I respect the court’s decision. CBI hasn’t collected evidence. We will be approaching the High Court.” She added that they are still waiting for the full order from the court after which they will approach the high court in the same matter.

RABIA KHAN’S STATEMENT AFTER SOORAJ PANCHOLI’S ACQUITTAL IN THE JIAH KHAN SUICIDE CASE

While speaking to news agency ANI, Rabia said, “The cause of death is still pending. How did my child die? This is a case of murder and I have maintained this since the beginning. Now, the (charge of) ‘abetment to suicide’ is gone but the ‘murder stays’. We are now approaching the high court (sic).”

#WATCH | The charge of abetment to suicide has gone. But how did my child die? This is a case of murder…will approach the high court: Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother on Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in suicide case pic.twitter.com/8RA7fhbPDY — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

WHAT SOORAJ PANCHOLI SAID AFTER GETTING ACQUITTED IN THE JIAH KHAN SUICIDE CASE

Announcing the verdict in court, Judge AS Sayyed said, “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted.” Reacting to the verdict in his favour, Sooraj took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “The TRUTH Always Wins! (sic).”

A few days after Jiah’s death in June 2013, the police seized a letter from her house that changed the whole case. During her deposition, Rabia had told the CBI court that Sooraj Pancholi used to subject Jiah to physical and verbal abuse. She also told the court that neither the police nor the CBI had collected any “legal evidence” to prove that her daughter had died by suicide.

