Rabya Kulsoom calls Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo controversy ‘funny’, compares it with Dhurandhar’s success in Pakistan

A debate over cultural exchange between India and Pakistan has gained fresh attention after the actor highlighted an interesting contrast involving two entertainment projects.

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Rabya Kulsoom questions India row over Pakistani show (PC: Instagram)

The ongoing discussion around Indian and Pakistani entertainment has taken an interesting turn, with a Pakistani actress sharing her thoughts on the latest controversy. A debate over a Pakistani series has drawn attention on both sides of the border, bringing streaming platforms and film releases into the conversation. Amid the developments, the actress pointed towards the popularity of an Indian film in Pakistan and questioned the contrast in how entertainment from the two countries is received. Her comments have now added another perspective to the growing discussion.

Rabya Kulsoom reacts to Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo controversy

Pakistani television and film actress Rabya Kulsoom Rehan recently reacted to the controversy surrounding Netflix’s upcoming series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. She shared her views through Instagram Stories after reports emerged that the Indian government had asked Netflix to ensure that Pakistani-origin content was not streamed in India.

Taking a dig at the situation, Rabya pointed out that Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s Dhurandhar had reportedly remained at the top of Pakistan’s Netflix rankings for several weeks.

In her Instagram Story, she wrote, “When Dhurandhar becomes No. 1 in Pakistan for weeks knowing it’s against us speaks volumes about how secure Pakistan is as a nation.” She further expressed her reaction to the controversy by adding, “This is not even sad. It’s funny now!”

Check out Rabya Kulsoom’s viral story here

Rabya Kulsoom praises Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan’s popularity

Rabya also shared another news report featuring Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan. The report highlighted the attention they were receiving in India amid the discussion surrounding the Netflix series.

Expressing her happiness over their coverage, Rabya wrote, “Mahira and Fawad making it to every major portal in India, and I absolutely love it!” Her posts brought attention to the different responses to Indian films in Pakistan and Pakistani entertainment in India. While she did not share a detailed explanation beyond her Instagram Stories, her remarks quickly became part of the ongoing conversation.

Why is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo facing controversy in India?

The controversy began after Netflix released the trailer of Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo on November 24. Featuring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Aamir, the Pakistani series is scheduled to premiere on December 4.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the series be stopped from streaming in India. The association also demanded restrictions on Pakistani content across OTT platforms, citing national security concerns.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also supported the demand. Following the complaints, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly asked Netflix to follow its May 8, 2025 advisory against streaming Pakistani-origin content in India. Netflix has yet to clarify whether the series will be available to Indian subscribers.

How did Dhurandhar perform in Pakistan?

Despite facing a theatrical ban in Pakistan, Dhurandhar found an audience across the border through digital streaming. The first instalment arrived on Netflix on January 30, 2026 and quickly reached the number one position on Netflix Pakistan.

The film reportedly remained in Pakistan’s Netflix Top 10 for 16 consecutive weeks. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also gained attention after its digital release in May 2026, reaching the top trending position in Pakistan. Netflix’s weekly rankings confirmed the popularity of both films in the country, even as their themes attracted debate.