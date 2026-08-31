Race 4: Is Aamir Khan playing the lead? Producer Ramesh Taurani breaks silence

Race 4 Casting: Ramesh Taurani Refutes Reports Of Aamir Khan’s Entry, Says Official Announcement Will Follow

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/race-4-is-aamir-khan-playing-the-lead-producer-ramesh-taurani-breaks-silence-8513927/ Copy

Aamir Khan in Race 4_ (PC-YouTube)

Race 4 is yet to finalise its cast, producer Ramesh Taurani has clarified. The statement comes after reports claimed that Aamir Khan had been approached for the lead role in the fourth instalment of the popular action franchise. Earlier reports suggested that Aamir, 61, had heard the script and given his approval to join the film. However, Taurani has now denied the reports and asked the media and social media pages not to circulate unverified information about the project.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, the producer said, “We would like to clarify that the cast of Race 4 has not yet been finalized. We sincerely request the media and social media pages to refrain from speculation and from engaging with or circulating any unverified or false news regarding the cast. Once the cast is finalized, we will make an official announcement from our end (sic),” his statement read.

Race 4 Casting Has Faced Several Rumours

This is not the first time Race 4 has been in the news because of casting speculation. Earlier this year, reports claimed that Akshaye Khanna could return to the franchise despite his character being killed off in the first Race film.

Taurani had dismissed those reports as well. Speaking to HT City at the time, he said, “No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all.”

The producer had also ruled out the possibility of changing the story to bring Akshaye’s character back. He said, “There is no thought about getting him. His character gets into an accident in the first movie; his track ended there, and it will remain at that.”

Sidharth Malhotra And Tiger Shroff Also Linked To Race 4

Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff have also been linked to Race 4. Reports have suggested that both actors have heard the script, but there has been no official confirmation from the makers about either actor joining the film.

For now, the makers have made it clear that the casting process is still underway. An official announcement is expected once the cast of Race 4 is finalised.