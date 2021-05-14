Radhe Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released overseas as the big Eid present for cinema lovers. In India, it featured on ZEE5 and received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. The Eid biggie has fared well in the UAE and as reported by Box Office India, the Prabhudeva-directorial is believed to have fetched $600K from the overseas market on its first day. Also Read - Radhe Movie Review: Salman Khan Starrer Is Baap Of Action, Randeep Hooda Shines In Negative Role

The film, which sees Salman playing a cop, much like in his 2009 hit film Wanted, also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been riding majorly on the collection from UAE for its success. The film was also released in Australia and the US, however, the collections remain mild there.

As reported by the portal, Radhe has garnered around $40K from the US and around Rs $50K from the Australian market. The Gulf market has believed to have given $400K to the film and this is expected to go high considering the Eid festivities. This time of the year is generally the best time to release a film in the UAE due to the holiday vibes. It will be interesting to see if it goes on to garner $1 million in Gulf alone over the weekend.

Watch out this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!