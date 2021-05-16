Mumbai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13 and the film is ruling the overseas box office. The film has been released in theatres in UAE, Australia and New Zealand. Also Read - Salman Khan Starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Gets 4.2 Million Views Across Platforms On Day 1

On its second day, Radhe collected Rs 3.07 crore in UAE, taking its total collection to Rs 5.98 crore. Apart from this, the film is also gaining momentum in Australia and New Zealand where there is a 55% increase in its box office in comparison to its first day. As per Bollywood Hungama, Radhe earned Rs 54.93 lakhs from 69 screens in Australia and Rs. 9.97 lakhs from 26 screens in New Zealand, taking the day 2 collection to Rs 64.9 lakhs. With this, Radhe's total collection is now over Rs 1 crore. The movie is expected to go further high considering Eid festivities.

Apart from this, Radhe also gained 4.2 million views across platforms on day 1. Salman Khan took to social media sharing the news and thanking fans. "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic)," he wrote. Zee5's server also crashed on Thursday following the Radhe release and heavy traffic on the platform from the audience.

Radhe is getting mixed responses both from the audience and from critics. Along with Salman Khan, it also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles.

While it premiered in theatres overseas including Dubai and Australia, in India, it released on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform ZeePlex, apart from DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!