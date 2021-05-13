Dubai: Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has arrived in Dubai and fans are super excited about it. Long queues have been spotted outside the theatres in Dubai. Also Read - Radhe: Salman Khan Starrer To Have Grand Premiere in Dubai Tonight

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai had a grand premier in Dubai on Wednesday Night and now theatres have been flooded with fans waiting outside with popcorn to enjoy the film. As UAE has allowed the audience to watch the film in cinema halls but with certain restrictions, several of the theatres’ seats have been pre-booked. Reportedly, around 60% of the evening shows each of Abu Dhabi’s malls has been pre-booked. Now, pictures of long queues outside theatres in Dubai are also going viral on social media. Also Read - Salman Khan on Radhe Releasing on OTT: Promised Fans to Release on Eid, May 13

Radhe also features Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani among others. The film, along with the theatrical release will also stream on Zee5 with ZeePlex, its pay-per-view service. It will also release on DTH operators – Tata Sky, Dish, D2H, and Airtel Digital TV. The film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.