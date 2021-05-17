Mumbai: Salman Khan’s latest outing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has given new actors a platform to showcase their talent. We are talking about Sangay Tsheltrim, the villain who played the role of Lota in Radhe. He was seen with Gautam Gulati and Randeep Hooda. But, do you know who is Sangay Tsheltrim? He was an ex-Bhutanese officer. Yes, you read it right. Before acting, Sangay Tsheltrim aka Lota, was an ex-military, bodybuilder, real-estate businessman. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Sangay said: “I was in the army before. I did my training from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. Then I did the Young Officers course. I was commissioned in the Royal Bhutan Army, then in Royal Body Guards where I served my King and the Royal family. When I was in the RGB, I started taking bodybuilding seriously. I wanted to compete in the international arena and make my country proud.” Also Read - Radhe Opening Weekend Box-Office Collection: Salman Khan Starrer Earns Close To $2 Million in UAE, US, Australia

Sangay continued: “I took voluntary retirement from the service in 2013. The following year, I won my first international Bronze medal in bodybuilding from Macau in Asian Championship. In 2015, I won a Gold and Silver from Uzbekistan and in 2016 I defended my Gold medal and won a Bronze again. In 2017, I won the title Mr Bhutan. It was almost five years of professional bodybuilding for me by now. While I was competing, my friends encouraged me to take up acting. Most of the actors in Bhutan are into romantic and mythological films. Those around me asked me to do action films seeing my physique. In 2018, I did my first action film and that’s how things started rolling for me.”

When Sangay met Salman Khan

In the first meeting with Salman Khan, Sangay impressed the actor with his humility. “One of my dear friends used to collaborate with Salman sir. He asked me to come to the Dabangg 3 set with him and said if you are lucky you might get a chance to take a picture with him. Never had I met celebrities in my life and he is such a big star. I was very nervous. He was very kind to make me feel comfortable. Looking at me, he knew I was a bodybuilder. And we chatted on common subjects. I loved his sense of humour. After two months, I got a call in Bhutan about this movie (Radhe). That is how I signed for the project and landed in Bollywood,” Sangay shares.