Mumbai: Salman Khan's most awaited movie of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released and it is surely a blockbuster. The movie has emerged probably as the biggest action blockbuster of the year.

Plot

The movie is set in Mumbai at a time when school children are falling prey to rampant drug abuse. It is then to catch drug mafia Rana (played by Randeep Hooda) that suspended cop Radhe (played by Salman Khan) is brought back and given charge. What follows is action, thrill and entertainment.

Cast

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai stars Salman Khan in the lead. He is playing the role of a cop whose only motive is to eradicate drug mafias from the financial capital. Salman Khan's acting style is something that one cannot match. But what adds charm to his character in the movie is his swag and the ease with which Salman does the action scenes. While talking about the cast of the movie, it will be unfair if there is no mention of Randeep Hooda. The movie features Randee Hooda as a drug mafia, Rana. It is Salman and Randeep's duo as hero and villain which is making this movie a full-fledged package of entertainment and action.

Disha Patani’s hot avatar in the movie and her chemistry with Salman is also mindblowing. People will surely love it. Disha’s peppy track along with Salman Khan will also compel you to tap your feet.

The movie also features Jackie Shroff and Gautam Gulati in key roles.

Action

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a package of brutal and brave action and stunts. Whether it is in a washroom or inside a police station or even in the air, the movie presents action on screen like never seen before. There are confrontation scenes between Salman and Randeep as well, which are an absolute treat. If you expect a gunfight since Radhe is a cop, you are wrong. The action and bloodshed in the movie may be brutal but it is still appealing. From the first scene of the movie to the last fight in a helicopter, Radhe will entertain you throughout with its power-packed action.

Worth Watching?

Along with the action and peppy music, elements of comedy and romance are also working in favour of the movie. Each of these scenes and elements are woven into the story in a way that it becomes a full complete package of mass entertainment. If you haven’t watched this yet, you are surely missing a dose of mass entertainment.