Mumbai: The much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has hit the digital space on the day of Eid 2020, May 13. In India, the film was released on the OTT platform whereas, in Australia, the USA, and UAE, Radhe was released in theatres. Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani's action-packed film has been gaining momentum abroad. It is reported that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has managed to earn close to $2 million in the international box office.

On the weekend, most of the collections of Radhe are from the Gulf Market, i.e. $1million. In Australia, Salman Khan's film earned decent numbers with a weekend collection of $350,000 while the film earned around $200,000 in the USA. The movie is expected to go further high considering Eid festivities.

Apart from this, Radhe also gained 4.2 million views across platforms on day 1. Salman Khan took to social media sharing the news and thanking fans. "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic)," he wrote. Zee5's server also crashed on Thursday following the Radhe release and heavy traffic on the platform from the audience.

Meanwhile, the film got leaked for HD download on pirated websites. Salman Khan had shared a message for all those who were a part of piracy. The actor slammed those involved in the piracy incident and warned them of dire consequences. He had shared, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. In spite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell.”



