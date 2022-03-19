Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 8: Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde and released on March 11, is a box office success. The film has now raked in Rs 191.14 crore worldwide, putting it on the verge of reaching the Rs 200 crore club. Radhe Shyam appears to be performing well, despite mixed reviews. According to trade expert Manobala Vijayabala, Radhe Shyam is expected to sustain itself till RRR takes over. He tweeted the worldwide collection of the film.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Crosses Rs 100 Crore at Box Office, Becomes 5th Film to do That in Post-Pandemic Times - Check Detailed Collection Report

Check this out:

#RadheShyam WW Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 72.41 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 39.65 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 38.29 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 14.83 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 10.58 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 9.06 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 6.32 cr

Total – ₹ 191.14 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 18, 2022

Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 6: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Manages To Make Rs 175 Crore Worldwide

As per Manobala Vijayabalan, Radhe Shyam grossed close to Rs 94 crore at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, indicating that it is unlikely to climb further. Also Read - The Kashmir Files Outperforms Prabhas's Radhe Shyam At Box Office, Earns 25.5 Crores In Three Days - Check All Details

Here’s Radhe Shyam’s AP-TG Daywise Break Down:

Day 1 – Rs 37.85 cr

Day 2 – Rs 21.48 cr

Day 3 – Rs 19.31 cr

Day 4 – Rs 6.74 cr

Day 5 – Rs 4.67 cr

Day 6 – Rs 3.52 cr

Day 7 – Rs 1.05 cr

Total – Rs 94.62 cr

Radhe Shyam is an epic love store that depicts the struggle between love and fate. Prabhas portrayed palmist Vikramaditya and Pooja Hegde portrayed doctor Prerana in the film. UV Creations produced the film on a large scale, and it included Sachin Khedekar, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, and Bhagyashree in key parts.

Watch this space for more box office updates on Radhe Shyam!