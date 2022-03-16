Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 5: Actor Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic film Radhe Shyam, which had opened to mixed responses, witnessed a further decline in its fifth day at the box office. The collection of Radhe Shyam accumulated close to Rs 3 Crore from the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office, proving that it won’t rise now. However, the film crossed Rs 150 crore-mark worldwide in just three days and is now marching towards Rs 200 crore club.Also Read - Upset With Radhe Shyam’s Negative Reviews, Prabhas’ Fan Commits Suicide

Here’s Radhe Shyam’s AP-TG Daywise Break Down:

Day 1: Rs 25.49 Crore

Day 2: Rs 12.32 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.11 Crore

Day 5: Rs 3 Crore

Total: Rs 53.5 Crore (Share: Approx)

Here’s Radhe Shyam’s Worldwide Collection Daywise Break Down:

According to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Radhe Shyam minted Rs 165.18 crore at the box office worldwide in four days. He wrote, "#RadheShyam WW Box Office Day 1 – Rs 72.41 cr. Day 2 – Rs 39.65 cr. Day 3 – Rs 38.29 cr. Day 4 – Rs 14.83 cr. Total – Rs 165.18 cr (sic)."

#RadheShyam WW Box Office Day 1 – ₹ 72.41 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 39.65 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 38.29 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 14.83 cr

Total – ₹ 165.18 cr#Prabhas — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 15, 2022

Also Read - Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Within 2 Days

It is disappointing to see Hindi numbers of Radhe Shyam as the BOC crashed on day 5

So it’s the end of Disappointing run of #RadheShyam as the collection crashed again on day 5.. The collection is noe below 1cr..

LT below – 18/19cr Nett(LT) Aprx.110cr+ nett -Break Even in Hindi. Humongous Disaster… — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) March 16, 2022



Radhe Shayam is a love story about palmist Vikramaditya (Prabhas) and his ladylove Dr Prerana (Pooja). How the two fall in love when destiny has other plans for them forms the story. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram and Sachin Khedekar are the supporting cast of the romantic thriller.

