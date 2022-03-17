Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 6: Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam stars Prabhas as palmist Vikramaditya, and Pooja Hegde as Dr. Prerana in the film. The film had been in the making for nearly three years. After considerable waiting, the film was ultimately released on March 11th. Despite the bad reviews, people are flocking to the theatres to see it because of the spectacular graphics. The film has a worldwide gross of Rs 175 crore.Also Read - The Kashmir Files Outperforms Prabhas's Radhe Shyam At Box Office, Earns 25.5 Crores In Three Days - Check All Details

As per the film industry tracker, Manobala Vijayabalan, The bigger problem for Radhe Shyam is that it has also dropped dramatically in Andhra Pradesh, with only about 3 crore net coming in. The following are Radhe Shyam's worldwide collections:

Day 1- Rs 72.41 crore

Day 2- Rs 39.65 crore

Day 3- Rs 38.29 crore

Day4- Rs 14.83 crore

Day 5- Rs 10.58 crore

Total – Rs 175.76 crore

The romance drama also featuring Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, and Kunal Roy Kapoor had a tremendous reception when it premiered. However, once the negative word-of-mouth began to spread, the effect was immediately visible the next day, with a precipitous drop.

Watch this space for further box office updates on Radhe Shyam!