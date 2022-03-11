Radhe Shyam Box Office Predictions: Indian period romantic drama Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has hit the screens on March 11. Fans have eagerly waited for the release of the film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. After a long time, viewers have witnessed Prabhas in an action mode. As per the early reviews, Radhe Shyam is doing pretty well, and netizens have declared it a ‘blockbuster’ with a fast-paced narrative and powerful one-liners. The tickets under advance booking have been sold out like hot cakes in most of the areas and the movie has become the talk of the town on social media. We are just wondering how much will be the Box Office Collection on day 1 of Radhe Shyam release? While looking at the prior bookings, the film is expected to earn Rs 35 crore on its opening day. We shouldn’t be surprised if Prabhas starrer joins the Rs 50 or 100 crore club on day 1.Also Read - Radhe Shyam First Reviews Out: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Hailed For 'World Class Performances'

Prabhas’ Hindi version of Baahubali collected Rs 118.7 crore, the second film, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion became the biggest hit with a total collection of Rs 510.99 crore. In fact, Prabhas’ pan-India release Saaho, also starring Shraddha Kapoor, didn’t impress the audience, minted Rs 142.95 crore. Still, there is a big question we all have looking at the BOC. Also Read - Valimai Crosses Rs 150 Crore at TN Box Office Alone, Bheemla Nayak Gets Tough Competition in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report

Will Radhe Shyam dominate the latest south blockbuster releases Bheemla Nayak and Valimai?

On Thursday, Thala Ajith’s Valimai has crossed a whopping Rs 150 crores in Tamil Nadu alone and Rs 218 crores at the worldwide Box Office. The Tamil film has earned massive and made its mark before Radhe Shyam‘s release in the cinemas. However, Telugu film Bheemla Nayak has also made huge earnings at the BO. The film is now racing towards the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Nayak will face tough competition from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. It remains to be seen if Prabhas’s film will cross this milestone. Also Read - Prabhas Gives Salaar Release Date Announcement Update, Explains Lineup With Project K-Adipurush - Exclusive

Radhe Shyam is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages and is produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film is set in Europe of the 1970s and tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

Watch this space for Radhe Shyam‘s box office collections.