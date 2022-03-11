Radhe Shyam First Reviews on Twitter: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has hit the theatres on March 11, 2022. The film, directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar, has received positive responses from fans and early moviegoers in their reviews. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. While Prabhas is a master at predicting the future of other people in the film, he might have misunderstood his own fate, which leads to a ‘war between love and destiny’. As seen in the early reviews, the film is a hit! Fans have been praising Prabhas and Pooja’s stellar performances and declared Radhe Shyam a ‘blockbuster’. For netizens, it’s not just the film but an experience.Also Read - Valimai Crosses Rs 150 Crore at TN Box Office Alone, Bheemla Nayak Gets Tough Competition in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam - Check Detailed Box Office Collection Report

One of the Twitter users, who is Prabhas’ die-hard fan, wrote, “#RadheShyam… More than a movie it’s an experience. Movie chala bagundhi Lag ani matram cheppakandi…love story ki connect avvalantey ah matram time paduthadhi.Can be watched with family. Another hit film for #Prabhas.” Another user said, “#RadheShyam One Word Review-Blockbuster Prabhas Performance Is Totally World Class. International Level Film Making. Songs & BGM Fantastic. Do Watch This Movie In High Class Theatre. Love From Tamilnadu.” Also Read - Prabhas Gives Salaar Release Date Announcement Update, Explains Lineup With Project K-Adipurush - Exclusive

A fan commented after watching the first-day, first show of Radhe Shyam, “Prabhas >>> any other south india actor. He is the best, what acting. Loved #RadheShyam a lot, coming to destroy box office with powerful perfomances. Deserves oscar too! India’s greatest actor #Prabhas !!” Also Read - Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam’s Run-Time Cut Down By 12 Minutes

#RadheShyam

One Word Review-Blockbuster

Prabhas Performance Is Totally World Class

International Level Film Making

Songs & BGM Fantastic

Do Watch This Movie In High Class Theatre

Love From Tamilnadu

Finished Watching #RadheShyam

What A Movie#Prabhas Garu Is Absolutely Terrific @hegdepooja mam done great job

Suspense Thrilling Top Class

Must Watch Everyone!

My rating 9.5/10

Just now watched #RadheShyam

It’s a fresh story between

Father and daughter

Ante oka daughter naught panilu chestunte father protect chestuntaru

Like train lo hands window bayata pedite protect chestaru pb Climax lo twist enti ante

prabhas father kadu grand father

100/100