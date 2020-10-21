The makers of Radhe Shyam have unveiled the first look of Prabhas, just a few days before the superstar’s birthday and fans are excited. In the character poster, Prabhas can be seen smiling as he sits on a green car. He looks dapper in a black pair of trousers teamed up with a purple shirt and a blue shirt worn over it. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. The makers also reveal his name in the film, Vikramaditya. The text along with the poster reads, “Advanced birthday wishes, Vikramaditya (sic).” Also Read - Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Gets His First Double Role in Rohit Shetty's Film, Jacqueline Fernandez And Pooja Hegde Join in

The film's lead actor Pooja Hegde also shared the poster and wrote, "The BIG moment has arrived!! Here's introducing #Prabhas as #Vikramaditya in the latest poster of #RadheShyam! #RadheShyamSurprise #HappyBirthdayPrabhas. (sic)"

Earlier, makers unveiled Pooja’s character poster and her name in the film, Prerna. In the poster, she can be seen clad in a bottle green dress teamed up with a floral white coat and beige-coloured scarf worn over her head.



The makers of the film initially shared the first poster of the film featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.



Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas’fs first collaboration together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan. Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations. The film will be releasing next year in multiple languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.