The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hedge starrer Radhe Shyam has unveiled the first motion poster of the film. The latest poster hints at the film being a love saga through the ages. In the motion poster, one can see a camera travelling through the train as we see various love couples of different ages and in the end, we see a stylish pair of Pooja and Prabhas as they hang by the moving train door. It also shares a glimpse of the music that will heighten the mood of the romantic drama film. Also Read - Radhe Shyam: Makers Unveil Prabhas Aka Vikramaditya's First Look And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam. (sic)” Also Read - Cirkus: Ranveer Singh Gets His First Double Role in Rohit Shetty's Film, Jacqueline Fernandez And Pooja Hegde Join in

Check out the motion poster here:



Earlier, the makers released the character poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. In the character poster, Prabhas can be seen smiling as he sits on a green car. He looks dapper in a black pair of trousers teamed up with a purple shirt and a blue shirt worn over it. He completed his look with a pair of black sunglasses. The makers also reveal his name in the film, Vikramaditya.



In Pooja’s character poster, her name is unveiled as Prerna and she can be seen clad in a bottle green dress teamed up with a floral white coat and beige-coloured scarf worn over her head.



Initially, the makers announced the film with the film poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. However, the release date of the film is not out yet. The cast and crew are currently filming the movie in Italy. The film has been shot in various international locations and beautiful vistas.



Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas’fs first collaboration together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan. Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations. The film will be releasing next year in multiple languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.