Prabhas and Pooja Hedge starrer Radhe Shyam has cr4eated a huge buzz among fans since the announcement of the film. Now, wishing fans on the New Year 2021, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film, and fans can't hold their excitement. Taking to Instagram, he shared the poster where he can be seen sitting on the cliff with a bag pack and a wooden stick kept aside him. In the picture, he can be seen clad in a black round-neck t-shirt teamed up with black denim, matching gloves, and a cap. He can be seen looking back and smiling in the poster.

He captioned the post, "To all my lovely fans, wishing you a Happy & Healthy 2021. #RadheShyam #2021WithRadheShyam. (sic)"

Check Out The Poster Here:



Earlier, director Radhe Krishna Kumar teased fans to welcome love and romance in 2021. As per India Today report, “Prabhas has been in talks with the producers to release Radhe Shyam on April 28, the same date when his record-shattering period drama, Baahubali 2, was released. Makers are working on the same and are likely to release the film on the same date.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the poster that hinted at the film being a love saga through the ages. In the motion poster, one can see a camera travelling through the train as we see various love couples of different ages and in the end, we see a stylish pair of Pooja and Prabhas as they hang by the moving train door. It also shares a glimpse of the music that will heighten the mood of the romantic drama film. Sharing the poster on social media, Prabhas wrote, “Welcoming you all to the romantic journey of #RadheShyam. #BeatsOfRadheShyam. (sic)”

Radhe Shyam marks Pooja and Prabhas’s first collaboration together. The film also features Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan. Helmed by Radhe Krishna Kumar, the film is produced by UV Creations. The film will be releasing next year in multiple languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.