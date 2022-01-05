Radhe Shyam Release Date Postponed: Fans of superstar Prabhas will have to wait a little longer to witness the much-anticipated story of ‘love and destiny’ as the makers of Radhe Shyam have postponed the release of the movie due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Taking to their Twitter handle, the makers released an official statement noting, “We have been trying our best for the past few days but considering the growing cases of omicron variant it looks like we will have to wait for our labour of love to get to the big screens. Radhe Shyam is a story about love vs destiny and we are sure that your love will help us rise over these tough times together. Will see you in the cinemas soon!!”Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Not Associated With Pre-Term Birth: Study

The caption read, "A little more wait to witness the biggest story of Love vs Destiny. We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..!"

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam, which stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, was scheduled to hit the screens on January 14, 2022. No new release date has been unveiled yet.