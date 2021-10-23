Chennai: Superstar Prabhas is celebrating his 42nd birthday on Saturday. On this special occasion, the makers of Radhe Shyam surprised the actor with the teaser of the movie. The teaser introduces Prabhas as Vikramaditya and will surely leave the fans excited. Prabhas reveals in a riddle who and what his character is. While he claims to be somebody who ‘knows everything’. From death to heartbreak and failures, Vikramaditya is aware of everything but adds that he will not reveal anything. “I know you but no, I won’t tell you. I can feel your heartbreak but I won’t tell you. I can see your failure but I won’t tell you. I can sense your death but no, I will not tell you,” Prabhas says as he walks into a graveyard.Also Read - Prabhas' 25th Film 'Spirit' To Release Worldwide, Actor Shares Excitement For His New Avatar

He further throws light on his character saying that he isn't god, but is not either of us too. "I know everything yet I won't tell you because it's beyond your understanding. I am not Got but I am not one of you either," Prabhas said.

Watch Radhe Shyam Teaser Here:

Prabhas also shared the teaser on his social media handle and wrote, “Vikramaditya will see you soon… #RadheShyam.”

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Happy Birthday, Prabhas!