Radhe Shyam Trailer Released: The trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has finally been released. On Thursday, the makers of the movie released the trailer which depicts the love story of Vikramaditya (Prabhas) with Pooja Hegde's character. Even though Prabhas mentions in the beginning of the trailer that he does not want love but 'flirtationship', Pooja Hegde's entry changes it all. Vikramaditya aka Prabhas is also described as 'good looking bad fellow' and 'the Einstein of Palmistry'. Further, there are a number of striking scenes in the trailer – a shipwreck, Pooja Hegde drowning in a bathtub, Prabhas swinging through the fire and others which will surely leave you with suspense. Overall, the trailer brings together a dose of love, romance, suspense and destruction.

Watch Radhe Shyam Trailer Here:

Deepika Padukone Begins Shooting for Her Upcoming Movie With Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Earlier in October, the teaser of the movie was released on Prabhas' 42nd birthday. The teaser which introduced Prabhas as Vikramaditya claimed to be somebody who 'knows everything but will not reveal anything'. "I know you but no, I won't tell you. I can feel your heartbreak but I won't tell you. I can see your failure but I won't tell you. I can sense your death but no, I will not tell you," Prabhas as Vikramaditya said in the trailer.

Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022. It will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

