Mumbai: After Seeti Maar, the makers of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai have released another peppy track and it is already winning the audience’s hearts. Now, Dil De Diya song of the movie has been released. Also Read - Radhe Song Dil De Diya Teaser: Salman Khan - Jacqueline Fernandez Promise Peppy Music And Entertainment | Song Out Tomorrow

Dil De Diya song begins on a low-paced note with Jacqueline dressed like a 70’s diva. She can be seen dressed in Navari. However, slowly the song catches the beat and superstar Salman Khan joins in. Jacqueline is making this song extra appealing with her moves, beauty and raunchy steps. The surprise in the song is the part where even Randeep Hooda can be seen tapping his feet. Randeep Hooda’s moonwalk will definitely grab your attention. The song is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and Shabbir Ahmed is the lyricist. While Kamaal Khan and Payal Dev have vocalised the song, Shabina Khan has choreographed it. The song will also definitely remind you of Salman and Jacqueline’s 2014 song Jumme Ki Raat. Also Read - Disha Patani Shares Video of Seeti Maar Look Test, Looks Hot in Every Costume She Wore- WATCH

Watch the full song here:

In just 30 minutes, the song has gained over 100 thousand likes on YouTube. People are loving Salman and Jacqueline’s energy on the floor and their chemistry together. Fans are already loving this peppy track and are calling it a blockbuster.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release in theatres worldwide as well on the OTT platform on May 13.