Mumbai: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The trailer depicts that actor Salman Khan will be portraying a cop who is trying to save the city and chase the villain, Randeep Hooda. However, social media is now flooded with hilarious memes featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani post the release of the Radhe trailer. Take a look at some of the memes: Also Read - Salman Khan Kisses Disha Patani And Breaks His Vow For First Time in 32 Years? Not Really!
Not just this, but fans also called Radhe, a mixture of ‘Race 3 and Wanted’.
Some people also questioned the release of the movie in theatres amid the rising cases of coronavirus.
Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva and also features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda apart from Salman Khan.