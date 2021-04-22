Mumbai: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released. The trailer depicts that actor Salman Khan will be portraying a cop who is trying to save the city and chase the villain, Randeep Hooda. However, social media is now flooded with hilarious memes featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani post the release of the Radhe trailer. Take a look at some of the memes: Also Read - Salman Khan Kisses Disha Patani And Breaks His Vow For First Time in 32 Years? Not Really!

Dabangg 3, Race 3 and tubelight seems like masterpiece in front of #Radhe lmao… This is not even 10% of original korean movie, This looks horrible @BeingSalmanKhan take smart decision and dump it on OTT 😂#RadheTrailer :- pic.twitter.com/74D1vSom3e — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 22, 2021

Not just this, but fans also called Radhe, a mixture of ‘Race 3 and Wanted’.

When you get to know that Radhe movie is nothing bt a mixture of Race 3 and wanted 😭☹️#RadheTrailer #Radhe pic.twitter.com/kfHZqY0wYB — AK.™ (@akshayuniverse2) April 22, 2021

This is more chilling thn disha 🤣😂😂😂.. Sala kya majak bana hai #radhe ka pic.twitter.com/DheYmom4cx — 🇮🇳SaNKeT☀️ (@Sk45827443) April 22, 2021

Some people also questioned the release of the movie in theatres amid the rising cases of coronavirus.

Radhe is directed by Prabhu Deva and also features Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda apart from Salman Khan.