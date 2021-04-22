Mumbai: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is here and fans have already declared it a blockbuster. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Out: Salman Khan Basically Brings a Wanted Sequel With Randeep Hooda as Star Villain
The trailer depicts that actor Salman Khan will be portraying a cop who is trying to save the city and chase the villain, Randeep Hooda. Minutes after the release of the trailer, Salman fans took to Twitter expressing their views and sharing excitement for the movie. In an hour, the trailer on YouTube has crossed 2.61 million views and over 1,68,000 likes. People are not just calling it ‘Dhamakedaar‘ but are also saying that the movie will surely be ‘paisa vasool.’ Also Read - Salman Khan Shares New Poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Ahead of Trailer
Check how netizens are reacting to the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:
Watch the full trailer here:
What are your views on the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?