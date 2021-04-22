Mumbai: The trailer of the most awaited movie of the year, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is here and fans have already declared it a blockbuster. Also Read - Radhe Trailer Out: Salman Khan Basically Brings a Wanted Sequel With Randeep Hooda as Star Villain

The trailer depicts that actor Salman Khan will be portraying a cop who is trying to save the city and chase the villain, Randeep Hooda. Minutes after the release of the trailer, Salman fans took to Twitter expressing their views and sharing excitement for the movie. In an hour, the trailer on YouTube has crossed 2.61 million views and over 1,68,000 likes. People are not just calling it 'Dhamakedaar' but are also saying that the movie will surely be 'paisa vasool.'

Check how netizens are reacting to the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai:

100K LIKES IN 10 MINS💥 RADHE TRAILER BECOMES THE FASTEST BOLLYWOOD TRAILER TO REACH 100K LIKES ON YOUTUBE IN JUST 10 MINUTES!!#RadheTrailer#Radhe#SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/2ETSFKjXRh — ✿ᴬⁿᵃᵐᶦᵏᵃ Aᴬⁿⁿᵘ (@beinganamikas) April 22, 2021

Dhamaakedaar!

Seeti maar trailer of #Radhe 🔥is here guys. @BeingSalmanKhan is in full form . #RandeepHooda & #DishaPatani playing their part honestly. It’s seriously your most wanted bhai. Remind u of wanted Fever. Here is the reaction guys #RadheTrailerhttps://t.co/Zo7entBXSk — Dushyant Rocks (@DushyantRocks_) April 22, 2021

Omg 🔥🔥 Salman Khan you are brilliant actor talented performance 😍👌🔥 They are looks adorable sizzling chemistry together @BeingSalmanKhan @DishPatani you both adorable 😍🔥 Best of luck #RadheTrailer #Radhe — urooj 🖤🤍 (@xcapricorngirlx) April 22, 2021

Amazing Amazing… Just Amazing Trailer 👊

Radhe’s swag, looks entry, dialogue and every scenes are outstanding 🔥💥

Dia’s Dance and wonderful looks so smooth ✨💫

Killed it 🔥 best of luck Team Radhe 👍#RadheTrailer #RadheThisEid #SalmanKhan #DishaPatani https://t.co/TUutgDAmBY — Hema Shroff (@Hemashroff_) April 22, 2021

#RadheTrailer#Radhe Trailer is Simply Fantastic. #SalmanKhan back in out and out mass genres, looking great. Superb. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsZyYOwrB2 — Athar MALICK (@malick_athar) April 22, 2021

Watch the full trailer here:

What are your views on the trailer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?