Bollywood actor Salman Khan's most of the films are released on Eid. It has become an annual event. The superstar's films released during the festive period have always shattered box office records and set a benchmark. Ever since Wanted released on Eid in 2009, Salman Khan has been consistent in delivering Rs 100-crore successes come this joyous occasion. His action-packed movies are one of the most-watched Bollywood masala commercials the audience craves to watch after a hectic week. From soulful songs to memorable dialogues, Salman Khan has stolen the hearts of his fans every now and again.

It's a well-known fact that the past year hasn't been easy on many of us, especially the cinema hall owners. While many filmmakers turned to OTT platforms to showcase their work, the theatres suffered. Owing to the fact that theatres have started opening up to the audience again, many cinema hall owner associations came together to write an open letter to Salman Khan to release Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres. The letter has been addressed to Salman and it mentions the loss of the theatre owners and exhibitors due to the pandemic.

The letter starts with, "As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country & the ones associated with India's film exhibition sector haven't been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen/ Independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently & this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly & indirectly. Your film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film's release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021, as there cannot be a better idea than that for us film exhibitors & more importantly for millions of your fans, whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres."

Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and others.