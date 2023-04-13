Home

Radhika Apte Exposes How Women Are Stereotyped & Body-Shamed in Industry: 'Get Bigger Breasts?'

Radhika Apte says women today can speak about being stereotyped or body-shamed by people in the industry because the audience is more aware and accepting of these issues.

Mumbai: Actors might always stay more vulnerable than people in other professions but they will also always have a bigger platform to speak, be heard, and influence others. And probably that’s why it’s important for them to share their experiences, especially the bitter ones, whenever they can for others to make more aware and informed decisions in their lives. Like how Radhika Apte is doing currently.

The actor, with her solid performances in the movies, and more importantly in the web shows, enjoys a legit fan following. She is loved and respected for the kind of stories she associates herself with and also for choosing to experiment, and sometimes also constantly reshaping herself as an actor. In her latest interview with Film Companion, Radhika talked about being stereotyped, and body shamed and not refusing to fight against that all.

RADHIKA APTE SAYS PEOPLE THOUGHT ‘ I COULD STRIP’ AFTER BADLAPUR

The actor, who will soon be seen in a ZEE5 film Mrs Undercover, said, “Perceptions are strange. People used to think I could only be a village girl for the longest time, till I did Badlapur. After Badlapur, people thought I could only do sex comedies, I could strip. So, I stopped. I just never said yes to them. Perceptions are a bit bizarre.”

WHEN RADHIKA APTE WAS ASKED TO GET BREAST IMPLANTS

The actor, who has done films like Kabali, and Parched and shows like Sacred Games and Ghoul among others, recalled the time when she was asked to get breast implants done. She said sometimes she lost out on opportunities because they felt she was overweight for a character and sometimes, she was asked by them to build a ‘lady-like physique’. Radhika said, “I lost a film because I was overweight by three or four kilos. Of course, when you’re new, they say, ‘Why don’t you get a better nose; why don’t you get bigger breasts?’ That was in the beginning.”

The actor, however, added that people are more aware and accepting of these conversations today. She said women like her can speak about these issues because there’s more awareness. Radhika said, “In the middle, some people would comment on your body as if they had the right to say. Now we can talk about it very openly in the last few years because of awareness. We can say, ‘If you say that to me again I’ll make sure you’re out of this project, at least’.”

Not just Radhika, other women in the industry including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, and even yesteryear’s actors like Sharmila Tagore and Wahida Rehman among others are speaking about struggling through body-shaming, pay disparity and sexism in the industry. Your thoughts on Radhika’s statements?

