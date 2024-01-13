Home

Radhika Apte Locked Inside Aerobridge at Airport For Hours, Says ‘No Water, No Loo’

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently shared a post on Instagram, where she was seen stuck at the aerobridge with other co-passengers. This is what Radhika did next.

Actress Radhika Apte took to Instagram to share a post about being stuck inside the aerobridge at an airport along with her fellow passengers. She posted a video and photos, explaining that their flight was delayed and the security refused to open the doors, while the airline staff seemed clueless about the situation. Radhika posted a video showing a group of people standing behind closed glass doors. Other passengers were also seen talking to the security personnel. In some pictures, she and her team were seated on the floor while other passengers stood close by. Read along

Take a look at Radhika Apte’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Merry Christmas Actress Disappointed At Airline Staff

Radhika shared these pictures with the caption, “I just had to share this! I was supposed to have a flight at 8:30 this morning. It’s now 10:50 and we still haven’t boarded. The flight announced that we were boarding, but then they put all the passengers in the aerobridge and locked it! People with small children and elderly passengers have been stuck in there for over an hour. The security won’t open the doors and the staff seems to have no idea what’s going on! (sic)”

She further wrote, “It seems that their crew hasn’t arrived yet. The crew had a shift change and they are still waiting for the new crew, but they have no idea when they will arrive, so no one knows how long they will be stuck inside. I managed to briefly escape to talk to the unhelpful staff woman outside who kept insisting that there was no issue or delay (smiley emoji). Now I’m stuck inside (grinning face with big eyes emoji), and they just informed us that we will be here until at least 12 pm (smiling face with hearts emoji), all locked in with no access to water or a restroom. Thanks for the enjoyable experience!! (sic)”

Radhika Apte’s Professional Experience

Radhika made a brief appearance in the movie Merry Christmas, which was directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, was released in theaters on Friday. On its opening day, the movie earned Rs crore nett in India. Produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, Merry Christmas is described as “a genre-defying story” filmed in both Hindi and Tamil with a unique ensemble cast.

The Hindi version of Merry Christmas features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil adaptation stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. The movie also marks the debut of Pari, a child actor. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg, Merry Christmas also includes appearances by Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte.

