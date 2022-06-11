Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has shared a shocking incident of her life during her initial days in Bollywood when she was asked to get botox done. In a recent interview, Radhika recalled the time when she was asked to go for a nose and boob job on her first meeting. She was asked to change her nose, and get breast implants and botox in order to survive in the industry. While speaking to Film Companion, Radhika revealed, “I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. In the first meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. In the second meeting I had, I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off.”Also Read - Radhika Apte on Colleagues Undergoing Cosmetic Surgeries to Change Their Face and Body, 'I Can’t Cope With it...'

Radhika Apte further said she felt angrier because of this. "I never felt pressurized by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact, all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like 'I love my body'," she added.

Radhika Apte mentioned that all this didn't affect her but she was sick of people who were so obsessed with botox and face jobs. "But man, I'm just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn't affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn't affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever," Radhika concluded.

