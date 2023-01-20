Home

Radhika Madan Gets Support From Netizens as Ekta Kapoor Slams Her Remark on TV Industry’s ‘Taxing Work Culture’

Radhika Madan got the support from netizens after Ekta Kapoor and television celebrities criticised her remark on TV industry's 'taxing work culture'.

Radhika Madan Gets Support From Netizens: Radhika Madan, who came under the radar of television celebs for her remarks on TV industry has got the support of netizens. The actor had spoken up about how she used to work almost 50 hours a day as a television artist. Calling it ‘taxing work culture’ she also stated that, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai (You just reach the sets, script will be freshly printed)”. The Kuttey actor also revealed that directors used to make lastminute changes on the set. From Sayantani Ghosh to Divyanka Tripathi and Karanvir Bohra slammed Radhika. Producer Ekta Kapoor was also miffed at the actress and wrote, “Sad! nd shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.” Ekta reshared a statement by Sayantani in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan. However, netizens have lauded Radhika and lashed out at television celebs for criticising her.

I don’t why people are bashing #RadhikaMadan for statement. Dude she didn’t demean tv industry just stated dark side of television which is fact. If u don’t like people demeaning ur profession then u too don’t have right to demean others profession too. They way ‘TV ACTOR’ ++ — Srishti (@Srishtiii11) January 19, 2023

Of course they are 🤣🤣🤣🤌 One of the mega reasons for ITV to have crappy story lines and crappy acting. Why can’t they just come to an agreement in producing quality products. Then just like Golden globes is iconic ITV awards will be the same. #RadhikaMadan #EktaKapoor https://t.co/3LEmfzk95y pic.twitter.com/ZUz5XyY5ux — Tweets (@BBdecodeTweets) January 20, 2023

I literally hate this ekta botlicking gang. https://t.co/W7aoZMKpZl — Rubia (@Rubia01105208) January 19, 2023

same itv gang is feeling so offended with radhika madan interview who once supported an accuser of molesting a child without even knowing the fact and called a little girl fame hungry. they never speak where it’s needed but are always ready to be clowns. nothing new. — 💫 (@NidhiiTweets_) January 19, 2023

yaha ke fans also think like this. calling out what is going on wrong with in the system is not equal to disrespecting or degrading as they think it is! https://t.co/7IACKXQKEI — tRaGic 👠 (@khudkidewani) January 19, 2023

Radhika is currently shooting for her movie Sanaa (2023). She will also be seen in Happy Teacher’s Day (2023) and Kachchey Limbu (2023)

