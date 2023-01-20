  • Home
Radhika Madan got the support from netizens after Ekta Kapoor and television celebrities criticised her remark on TV industry's 'taxing work culture'.

Published: January 20, 2023 4:38 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk

Radhika Madan Gets Support From Netizens: Radhika Madan, who came under the radar of television celebs for her remarks on TV industry has got the support of netizens. The actor had spoken up about how she used to work almost 50 hours a day as a television artist. Calling it ‘taxing work culture’ she also stated that, “Aap set pe chalo, script garma garam aa rahi hai (You just reach the sets, script will be freshly printed)”. The Kuttey actor also revealed that directors used to make lastminute changes on the set. From Sayantani Ghosh to Divyanka Tripathi and Karanvir Bohra slammed Radhika. Producer Ekta Kapoor was also miffed at the actress and wrote, “Sad! nd shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.” Ekta reshared a statement by Sayantani in a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan. However, netizens have lauded Radhika and lashed out at television celebs for criticising her.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS VIRAL REACTION IN SUPPORT OF RADHIKA MADAN:

Radhika is currently shooting for her movie Sanaa (2023). She will also be seen in Happy Teacher’s Day (2023) and Kachchey Limbu (2023)

