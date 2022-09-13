Radhika Madan at (TIFF) 2022: The 47th Toronto International Film Festival is the ongoing film festival that will feature 11 days of Canadian and international films as well as special events with some of the biggest names in the industry. Actor Radhika Madan was one of the fashion highlights that the festival witnessed. She made heads turn with her sexy blazer and matching pants by ace designer Neeta Lulla. Radhika Madan dropped jaw-dropping pictures in a burst on her social media and captioned one of them, “How it reigns, Toronto International Film Festival 2022.”Also Read - Are Akshay Kumar And Radhika Madan Going To Star In Suriya Starrer Soorarai Pottru's Hindi Remake? Watch Video To Find Out

RADHIKA MADAN OOZES OOMPH IN ALL-BLACK

The pinstripe-printed jacket has padded shoulders, a large front opening that reveals the actor’s sexy midriff and full-length sleeves. She completed her look with high-waisted black pinstripe satin pants. Radhika accentuated her shirtless look with a chic gold layered body chain, a chain-link choker necklace, statement rings, and black pointed Christian Louboutin stilettos. Finally, Radhika decided on side-parted open wavy hair, soft smoky eyes, and bare lips. Also Read - Shiddat Trailer: Sunny Kaushal-Radhika Madan Are All Set to Make You Believe in ‘Shiddat Wala Pyaar’ - Watch

RADHIKA MADAN MAKES HEADS TURN IN ALL-BLACK

Radhika’s all-black look for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 garnered immense love from fans and her friends from the industry. South star Tamannaah Bhati dropped fire emojis and her Shiddat co-star Sunny Kaushal wrote, “Oh ho! Kya baat,” along with a fire emoji. Kubbra Sait wrote, “Holy shmokes, you beauty.”

RADHIKA MADAN AT TIFF 2022:

While fans dropped fire and heart-eye emojis on her post. They called her queen, sexy and patakha in several comments. One of the users wrote, “Class apart.” Another user wrote, “My black love queen.” One of them also wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

What did you think about Radhika Madan’s look for TIFF 2022?