Making fans double down with laughter, Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan recently shared a video which is currently breaking the Internet courtesy her hilarious antics. Basking in the colossal appreciation that the movie is gathering after streaming on digital portal – Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, Radhika shared the clip that is too funny to miss but could not make it to the "final cut".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared the video featuring her in the rehearsal room, dancing to the song 'Nachan Nu Jee Karda'. Sporting a dedicated expression as the countdown to the performance stars, Radhika is actually seen goofing with the crew members and one can't help but crack up in a jiffy. She captioned the video, "When left unsupervised. The one that didnt make it to the final cut. @ruelhiphop #nachannujeekarda (sic)."

After the shutdown of theatres across the globe due to increasing cases of COVID-19, the makers of Angrezi Medium released the film again. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium arrived on the newly launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. The film features Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 film Hindi Medium that featured Irrfan with Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. While the first film commented on the expensive educational system in the country, the sequel shows the journey of a single father who tries his best to get his teenage daughter admission at one of London’s big universities. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s on-screen daughter in the sequel.

Angrezi Medium had released on March 13, 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak began making its presence felt in India. The film registered an opening of Rs 4.03 crore. It wrapped up at just Rs 9.36 crore when movie theatres pulled down their shutters ahead of a countrywide lockdown.