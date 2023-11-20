Home

Entertainment

Radhika Madan’s Sanaa To Premiere at 54th International Film Festival of India 2023- Check Details

Radhika Madan’s Sanaa To Premiere at 54th International Film Festival of India 2023- Check Details

Radhika Madan's Sanaa will get its Indian premiere at the IFFI 2023 starting from November 20 to November 28, 2023.

Radhika Madan's Sanaa To Premiere at 54th International Film Festival of India 2023- Check Details

IFFI 2023: Sanaa, a film by Radhika Madan and Pooja Bhatt, will be presented at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa starting on November 20 and ending on November 28, 2023. Four Line Films, the film’s production company made the grand announcement.

Trending Now

The production house wrote on their Instagram account saying, “#SANAA comes home! We are thrilled to announce that Sanaa will have its Indian premiere on November 23rd at the 54th @iffigoa! We are one of twenty films chosen by hand for the Indian Panorama at the International Film Festival of India. The actors and crew are excited to SEE YOU THERE.”

You may like to read

Take a look at Four Line Flim’s Instagram post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Line Films (@fourlinefilms)

On November 23, 2023, the film will be shown in the ‘Indian Panorama’ category. Director Sudhanshu Saria remarked in a press release, “Being selected by my government to represent the finest cinema being made this year is no ordinary honor, and the entire team was thrilled when we received the news.” We are thrilled to finally kick off our Indian voyage with our IFFI debut, and we are eager to hear what our very first Indian audience thinks of the film.”

Sanaa, which also stars Soham Shah and Shikha Talsania, received two major awards at the 25th UK Asian Film Festival. Radhika Madan was named Best Actress, and Sudhanshu Saria was named Best Director. Take a look at their Instagram post;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Four Line Films (@fourlinefilms)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.