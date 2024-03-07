Home

Radhika Merchant Acknowledges Her ‘Privilege’, Talks About The Unbelievable Lavishness of Her Pre-Wedding With Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant elaborates on the three-day pre-wedding extravaganza that the Ambanis threw in Jamnagar for her and Anant Ambani. She talks about the privelege and everything that went into the preparation of the event.

Radhika Merchant on her 'privilege' being an Ambani bahu

New Delhi: Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani put Jamnagar on the global map with a never-seen-before kind of event which included their three-day pre-wedding festivities. The event invited the biggest names from all over the world including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Karlie Kloss-Joshua Kushner and almost the entire Indian film industry to participate in the extravaganza. Now, looking back at the madness of family bondings and celebrations that the weekend featured, Radhika talked to a magazine and spoke in length about everything that happened in Jamnagar.

The bride-to-be mentioned how she understands her privilege and values everything that comes with it. She said she wanted to celebrate their union at a place which is the most dear to her and has played an important role in Anant and her relationship. She spoke to Vogue US in her latest interview and said, “Choosing Jamnagar was our way of honoring our roots and the family’s legacy. It’s the place where Anant works and where we spend much of our time, away from the hustle and bustle of city life. It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi, or land of duty (sic).”

Radhika, who is marrying the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, feels blessed to be a part of the family who stands by their side all the time. She highlighted the dedication and work of her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani and mentioned how she has the biggest and the most generous heart. For Radhika, the entire pre-wedding event was an ode to ‘Vantara’, the biggest animal rehabilitation centre sprawling across a 3000-acre complex in Gujarat. She told the magazine that the goal is to make the world look at Vantara and feel the need for animal protection. “I recognize that this is a privilege few people experience, and I truly feel blessed. I hope that our wedding will bring global attention to Vantara, the largest animal rehabilitation centre in the world, a project that my husband and I hold very close in our hearts,” she explained.

During the three-day festivities that concluded with a Hastakshar ceremony where the bride and the groom signed legal papers commemorating their union, Radhika wore the best of couture from all across the world. Her outfits were created meticulously by ace designers Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani and a few museum pieces that she chose from Versace. Radhika was involved in the process of creating these pieces, especially the peach-pink draped lehenga-saree that she wore during the divine Hastakshar ceremony taking place in the temple premises at Vantara.

The bride explained how she envisioned her outfit and how Tahiliani worked like the master of couture to bring her vision to life. “I ventured beyond the typical bridal silhouettes while carefully integrating meaningful homages to Indian tradition and design. For example, my dupatta was intricately hand-painted and embellished, in a tribute to the art of Nathdwara, commemorating the place of our engagement. My veil was meticulously handwoven in Banaras with real gold threads, offering an ethereal elegance to my look and really allowing the detailed craftsmanship to shine through as it cascaded down the aisle,” she described.

For Anant, it was an intricately embroidered ivory sherwani by designer Rohit Bal. The outfit had especially designer diamond buttons by Raghavendra Rathod and a custom brooch by Lorraine Schwartz. It was an unbelievably romantic and at the same time, a divine concoction of rituals, love, blessings and an extravaganza like never before.

This was just the pre-wedding, though. The wedding is going to take place in July this year.

