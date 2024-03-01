Home

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding: Rihanna’s ‘Diamond’ Rehearsal Video Goes Viral – Watch

Ahead of the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Amabnai, videos of Rihana rehearsing on one of her iconic songs 'Diamonds' are doing rounds on the internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivity has finally kick-started today (March 01, 2024). Since it is an Ambani event, it is being hosted at a grand level and various national and international celebrities have been invited. One of the prominent figures is none other than Rihanna, who on February 29, arrived in Jamnagar. Ahead of the festivities, videos of the singer rehearsing on one of her iconic songs ‘Diamonds’ are doing rounds on the internet.

The video gave a hint that the singer was practising the song ahead of the event. Apart from that, the video also offers a sneak peek of the grand stage set for other celebrities and singers to perform. Out of the various videos, a clip also featured what fans can expect from Rihanna’s big gig. Another clip also revealed that the singer will be performing to All of The Lights. The viral clip which is making rounds on the internet shows fans who are living in the neighbouring buildings are jamming on Riri’s song.

Take a look at the videos here:

🎤 Rihanna rehearsing “All Of The Lights” for her upcoming concert in India. pic.twitter.com/Hy8McwnAQG — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

🎤 Rihanna rehearsing “Diamonds” for her upcoming concert in India. pic.twitter.com/b7ZaohuGFz — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

According to media reports, some of Rihanna’s songs which the singer will be performing are Birthday Cake, Wild Thoughts, Bitch Better Have My Money, Stay, Love on The Brain and Right Now. Meanwhile, other international celebs such as J Brown, Nicki Minaj, Adam Blackstone were also spotted at the venue. Indian singers including Arijit Singh, and Diljit Dosanjh, will also be a part of the huge event.

Back on Thursday, Rihanna’s luggage also arrived at the Jamnagar airport. The cabinet-sized luggage stole the show, and in no time it started making rounds on the internet. The viral video shows massive luggage being transported in elaborate tableaus. The sizeable cabinets which looked like contained were seen handled with care as they moved out from the airport to the wedding venue.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July. However, the wedding festivities for the couple have already kick-started. The grand pre-wedding celebrations began on March 01, 2024, and will continue till March 03, 2024. Several big names from the B-town industry including Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhat and others.

