Radhika Merchant Calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ in Her Speech And We Aren’t Ready For That Image! Watch Viral Video

Radhika Merchant dedicates a romantic dialogue to Anant Ambani in front of Shah Rukh Khan but before that, she addresses the superstar as 'uncle'.

Radhika Merchant viral video: After ending their three-day pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani in Jamnagar, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted another night of celebrations for the employees of Reliance Industries. Several videos and photos from the event are now going viral on social media and one of them has especially caught our attention. The viral video features Radhika, the woman of the hour, dedicating a special dialogue to Anant. The dialogue is from Shah Rukh Khan‘s film ‘Om Shanti Om’ and she decides to use it in front of SRK himself.

On the stage, as SRK performs his hosting duties for a special segment, a nervous Radhika addresses him as ‘Shah Rukh uncle’ and tells him that she will be using dialogue from his film to express his love for Anant. Radhika says, “Shah Rukh uncle, since you’re here I would like to dedicate a dialogue from your film.” SRK, staying true to his witty self, jokes: “Agar Akshay Kumar yahan hota toh uska dialogue use karti [Had Akshay been here, would you have used his dialogue]?” The bride laughs and starts using the dialogue: “Itni shiddat se maine tumhein paane ki koshish ki hai, ke zarre zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai (sic).” SRK follows the dialogue and asks Radhika and Anant to share a big hug.

Check the viral video here:

While it made for a sweet moment from the function, we couldn’t fathom Radhika calling SRK ‘uncle’. The actor has been in the business for over 30 years and there hasn’t been a time when women stopped getting smitten by him. He was the quintessential lover boy of Bollywood in the ’90s and continues to be. He inspired a whole generation of women to wait for their Raj and Rahul and never settle for anyone who doesn’t open his arms and respects them the way his characters do. This is Shah Rukh Khan and his charisma can never grow old. Neither on the screen nor off the screen. And, whether he’s taking a break or bringing movies back-to-back, you can always be rest assured that ‘picture abhi baaki hai mere dost‘.

