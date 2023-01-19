Home

Radhika Merchant in Golden Lehenga, Anant Ambani in Blue Kurta Set, Get Engaged at Antilia, See First Pics From Grand Celebration

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani exchanged rings on Thursday. For their engagement, the couple complemented each other well in golden and blue attires.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant got engaged on Thursday, January 19. The couple, who have known each other for a long time, exchanged rings in presence of their families at home residence Antilia, Mumbai.

The couple along with their family members stepped out of engagement venue for a special photo session. Radhika was seen adorning stunning gold embellished lehenga set with a matching embroidered blouse keeping with the traditional ceremonies Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. On the other hand, Anant looked dapper for his engagement ceremony in a navy-blue kurta set and a dark-hued jacket. The couple posed together along with their families and greeted paparazzi with a big smile.

Radhika Merchant wore diamond and gold studded bangles and flaunted off her engagement ring with her beautiful and intricate mehendi. To complement the glittery look, She opted for heavy diamond necklace with matching earrings and a maang-tika. Her traditional attire was rounded off with soft subtle glam look and a small bindi. For hairdo, Radhika opted for side messy half-parted hairstyle with braids.

The ceremony began with a Ganesh Puja, followed by a reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika (the invitation for their wedding). Anant’s sister Isha Ambani announced the start of the ceremony, and Anant and Radhika exchanged rings. Meanwhile, Radhika and Anant’s Roka ceremony was held last month at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, in the presence of family and friends. It was followed by a party at the Ambani residence Antilia, which was attended by Bollywood biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.