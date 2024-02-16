Home

Radhika Merchant’s First Lehenga Look From Pre-Wedding Ceremony is Both Glamorous And Graceful – Check Viral Pics

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremonies have begun in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Check out the bride's first look here.

Radhika Merchant in an Anamika Khanna lehenga for her pre-wedding ceremony

New Delhi: The pre-wedding festivities in the Ambani and Merchant households have begun. Debuting her first pre-wedding look is the bride herself – Radhika Merchant – who chose a delicate lehenga to wear at her ‘Lahgan Lakhvanu’ ceremony. The bride’s pictures are now going viral on social media and she looks resplendent, to say the least. Radhika is going to marry Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani.

Daughter of Viren A Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited, Radhika is known for her fashion choices and for maintaining the perfect balance of glamour and grace in her outfit. For her first pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar, Gujarat, she decided to don a simply lovely pastel blue lehenga by Anamika Khanna. The designer is known for her scallop floral applique designs and she incorporated the same in Radhika’s outfit as well. The lehenga came with a fully embroidered blouse and a matching skirt with sheer overlay and golden embroidery. Radhika kept her look youthful and effortless and teamed it up with a delicate diamond layered necklace and a matching Maangtika. She further styled her hair in a half-tied middle-parted do.

Check Radhika Merchant’s Viral PIctures in Blue Lehenga From Her Pre-Wedding Ceremony:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loveleen Ramchandani (@loveleen_makeupandhair)

While there’s no official confirmation, many reports suggest that Radhika and Anant will be getting married in July in Mumbai. The duo will, however, celebrate their wedding for three months leading up to the big day in Mumbai in July. The dates are reportedly set for July 10th and 12th.

The pre-wedding ceremony in Jamnagar is expected to see Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt performing for the guests. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Radhika-Anant’s wedding!

