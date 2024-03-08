Home

Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding ‘Heartfelt’ Speech For Anant Ambani Copied? Viral Video Suggests So – WATCH

Radhika Merchant's 'heartfelt' speech to Anant Ambani caused a stir online as users saw similarities between the film's dialogue and the speech at the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: The three-day lavish affair of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani concluded on March 3, 2024, in Jamnagar. From the elaborate guest list to the delectable menu, the pre-wedding festivity became the talk of the town. The highlight of the big occasion was Radhika Merchant’s ‘heartfelt’ speech at the pre-wedding festivities. Her moving remarks on love and togetherness with her fiancé, Anant Ambani, mesmerized the guests. Soon after, though, internet users disclosed that Radhika had taken precisely from a Hollywood movie for her speech. Fans and online users doubted Radhika’s speech’s integrity when they caught a glimpse of a video, which has gone viral, and exactly matched the lines uttered by a character in a Hollywood movie.

Radhika’s statement and a scene from Dance With Me (2004) were compared in a video that quickly gained popularity and showed significant parallels. Many on the internet claimed that Radhika had stolen the words from the film after noticing the startling similarity. Radhika’s speech and Susan Sarandon’s monologue were edited and shared on a reel by internet user Sadiq Saleem. The caption on the viral reel read, “We don’t stalk; we investigate. They could have called me, and I would have changed the wordings for them in few crores 🙂 PS: she’s reading from the teleprompter.”

Radhika Merchant’s Speech For Anant Ambani Plagarised? WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadiq Saleem (@sadiqidas)

Several Instagram users shared their varying opinions about the photo and the event in the comment area. Some stood with Radhika and protected her from being made fun of, while others criticised her. One of the users wrote, “Ha ha ha. That’s quite a catch by the internet. After making the entire world feel inferior with their ridiculous expense, we finally realise that Ambani family is one of our own 😂 (sic).” Another user wrote, “What is the problem if she took the dialogue exactly from the scene? Many do that… I am also planning on taking lines from different different movies despite being a writer myself because those dialogues have tugged at my heart’s strings… Let’s not be so quick to judge and make fun of no matter if it’s a celebrity or your next door neighbour (sic).” The third user said, “Who knows this could be one of her favorite scenes and while she was growing up she visualized saying this each time she watched it. Look at the brighter side instead of bashing people online (sic).” The fourth one wrote, “Ouch thats quite embarrassing.. she couldn’t write few heart felt words 😮(sic).”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were engaged in January last year. Jamnagar, Gujarat, witnessed the arrival of a stunning list of invitees, including politicians, pop singers, Bollywood stars, and CEOs of international tech companies. The whole Ambani family, including Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, Isha Ambani, and Akash Ambani, were also present at the pre-wedding event.

