Home

Entertainment

Raees Actor Mahira Khan Marries Salim Karim, Dreamy Wedding Video Goes Viral, Watch

Raees Actor Mahira Khan Marries Salim Karim, Dreamy Wedding Video Goes Viral, Watch

Mahira Khan marries Salim Karim in a beautiful white wedding. The video from their dreamy setup goes viral. Watch!

Raees Actor Mahira Khan Marries Salim Karim, Dreamy Wedding Video Goes Viral, Watch

Pakistani star Mahira Khan, who starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 Indian film Raees, has tied the knot with her long-time businessman boyfriend Salim Karim. A beautiful wedding video shared by Mahira’s manager Anushay Talha Khan, shows the actor in a stunning pristine white lehenga. She is seen in a veil with a long trail. As she reaches her groom, who looks very emotional, he lifts it up and looks at her to-be wife with lots of love and hugs her. The caption for the video reads, “Love and prayers for #MahiraKhan and #SalimKarim, seen in this beautiful little video from their wedding. May their life ahead be filled with happiness”.

Trending Now

Watch Mahira Khan’s dreamy white wedding video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)



Some more videos from the wedding:

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Mahira got married over the weekend and this is her second marriage. It was in 2007 when she got married to her first husband Ali Askari. However, the two parted ways in 2015. They share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.

Mahira Hafeez Khan started her career as a VJ in 2006. The actress is best known for portraying the role of Khirad Hussain in the romantic-drama ‘Humsafar‘. She made her big screen debut opposite Atif Aslam in the romance ‘BoL’. She has also acted in successful Pakistani films ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ and ‘Superstar‘. She made her debut as a producer with sports web series ‘Baarwan Khiladi’.

Congratulations Mahira Khan and Salim Karim!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES