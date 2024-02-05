Home

Raghav Chadha Reveals His Secret Of A Happy Married Life with Parineeti Chopra, Adds ‘Wife Is Always…’

Politician Raghav Chadha in a recent conversation revealed how as a couple he and Parineeti Chopra end up having a solution about their disagreements. Take a look.

Mumbai: Member of the Parliament and politician Raghav Chadha, has become the talk of the town ever since he opened up about getting to a resolution after a disagreement. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Raghav revealed that he and Parineeti never go to bed over a fight. Chadha added that one way to convince each other is “either she convinces me of her point of view or I convince her of my point of view (sic).” Here’s what the politician added further.

Raghav Chadha Opens About Disagreements with His Wife Parineeti Chopra

During the ICC Young Leaders Forum, Raghav expressed, “Early on in my marriage, I came to understand that my wife is always right (which caused Parineeti Chopra to burst into laughter), so once you grasp that, there are no arguments. Well, there are disagreements, of course, and one thing we typically try to do is not go to bed angry (sic).”

Raghava Chadha Says, ‘We Agree To Disagree’

He further mentioned that in the event of a disagreement, one of us would persuade the other to see their perspective, or vice versa. In very rare cases, we may simply agree to disagree, which he believes is the most practical approach to resolving any kind of disagreement, big or small.

Raghav Supports His Wife, On Her Debut Live Performance In Mumbai

Recently the Bollywood diva decided to opt for a different path for her professional career where she chose to become a singer. In between her rehearsals, Parineeti kept her fans upto date about her husband and her debut performance. In a recent Instagram post, Raghav Chadha wrote a heartfelt message for his wife as she completed her debut live performance on stage in Mumbai.

Raghav captioned his post, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen – as a trained classical singer with music in your soul–you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread for so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on. PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha (sic).”

Take a look at Raghav Chadha’s IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Married Life

The Bollywood diva tied the knot with the politician on September 24, 2023. The couple got married at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, with their close friends and family in attendance. The wedding was also graced by the presence of various celebrities from the entertainment industry and politicians.

Parineeti’s Professional Front

Parineeti is set to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The movie tells the story of two renowned Punjabi singers, Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. Parineeti will portray the character of Amarjot, while Diljit will take on the role of Chamkila. However, the date of the movie is yet to be announced.

