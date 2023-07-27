Home

Raghav Chadha Shares How Parineeti Chopra Changed His Life After The Duo Got Engaged

Politician, Raghav Chadha opened up about how his life has changed after engagement with Parineeti Chopra. The duo is all set to marry later in 2023.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in New Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party Leader will reportedly marry later in 2023. In an interview with Quint, he opened up about how his life changed after engagement with Parineeti. The politician admitted that his colleagues tease him less now, since he is set to marry soon.

Raghav Chadha on Engagement With Parineeti Chopra

When asked about it, he said ”Well, I think we should restrict this conversation to political alliances and not personal alliances. But yes, most certainly, my colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now… Earlier they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon.”

Raghav and Parineeti never publicly spoke about them dating but knew each other for several years before making their relationship online. The couple got engaged in the presence of family and friends on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The duo looked ethereal in their twining white outfits. The ceremony was attended by everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

After engagement, several videos and pictures are surfacing online where the duo is scouting for wedding venue in Udaipur and is also exploring Krishnagar. Parineeti was spotted solo and was joined by Raghav for the rest of the tour in Rajasthan.

According to reports, the couple are planning to get married this year between September and November in Rajasthan.

