Raghav Chadha Writes A Heartfelt Message For Wife Parineeti Chopra, ‘My Melody Queen Paru…’

MP and politician Raghav Chadha recently on Instagram praised his wife Parineeti Chopra on successfully completing her debut live performance in Mumbai Music Festival. Here's a heart warming letter by Raghav Chadha for his wife.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is starting a thrilling new course in her professional life as she delves into the world of music. Showing her excitement and appreciation for this new venture, she recently posted a video of her performing the song Maana Ke Hum from the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, in which she featured alongside Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in 2017. On 31 January 2024, Parineeti’s husband Raghav Chadha wrote a beautiful message for his wife on embarking on a new chapter in her career.

Raghav Chadha Praises His Wife Parineeti On Her Debut Live Performance

Raghava Chadha who by profession is a political and a member of the parliament took his lovely wishes for his wife on social media, with a string of images Raghav captioned his post, “My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen – as a trained classical singer with music in your soul—you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I’m totally in awe (and so excited) as you finally step onto this new path you’ve been longing to tread for so long. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I’m always gonna be here; rooting for you and cheering you on.

Take a look at Raghav Chadha’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Raghav ended his heartfelt note with sarcasm that read, “PS: Finally the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha (sic).”

Parineeti Chopra Thanks Her Fans For Supporting Her Passion In Music

In a recent Instagram post, Parineeti along with multiple images wrote a caption where fans came in support of her new journey. Her post read, “Andddd it’s done…. I have tears of joy as I type this: MY FIRST EVER LIVE SINGING PERFORMANCE was last night and it was everythinggg I could wish for and more (heart emoji). Thank you all for the love and kindness you all have shown. It means a lot to me (folding hands emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Parineeti’s Recent Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

In her earlier posts on Instagram, the diva shared her conversation with Raghva on a video call with her fans. The short video clip showed Raghav embracing his wife and supporting her passion for a new career in her professional life.

