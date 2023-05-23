Home

Raghav Chadha’s Mushy Post For Parineeti Chopra is What Swoonworthy Romantic Period Dramas Are Made of!

Raghav Chadha's recently dedicated a mushy post to Parineeti Chopra while sharing unseen pictures from their engagement.

Raghav Chadha Pens Romantic Post For Parineeti Chopra: Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s close-knit yet grand engagement ceremony created a lot of buzz. B-town stars to political leaders graced the occasion as the couple got engaged in New Delhi at the Kapurthala house on May 13, 2023. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also attended the star-studded event. Mika Singh, Manish Malhotra and Parineeti’s elder cousin Priyanka Chopra also flew to Delhi on the occasion. Raghav and Parineeti have been sharing mushy pictures from their engagement. Recently, Parineeti wrote a heart-touching post dedicated to her fiancé. The Aam Aadmi Party leader also did the same as he took to his Instagram handle.

CHECK OUT RAGHAV CHADHA’S ROMANTIC POST FOR PARINEETI CHOPRA:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

RAGHAV CHADHA DEDICATES MUSHY POST TO PARINEETI CHOPRA

Raghav captioned his post as “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer – quintessentially the Punjabi way.” Parineeti had earlier written in her post, “When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew – I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream – a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined. 💕”

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Chamkila. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar’s Capsule Gill. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

